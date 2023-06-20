Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,930 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $217.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

