Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after buying an additional 741,453 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP stock opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
- Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?
- 3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors
- Fastly Shares Stage a Rally on New Flat-Rate Pricing Model
- Blastoff! Is Virgin Galactic Stock Headed to the Moon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.