Pacific Wealth Management Takes $205,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Onto Innovation accounts for 0.1% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after acquiring an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ONTO opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

