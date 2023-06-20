Pacific Wealth Management Buys 544 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.56 and its 200 day moving average is $319.18.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

