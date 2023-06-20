Pacific Wealth Management Has $4.03 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Pacific Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 2.6% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDL. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

FDL stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

