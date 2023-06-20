Pacific Wealth Management Purchases 201 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pacific Wealth Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.8% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

