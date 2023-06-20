iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Pacific Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

