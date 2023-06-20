iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Pacific Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 14.5% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management owned 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.