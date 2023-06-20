IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Shares of APD opened at $293.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

