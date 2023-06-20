Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 437 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

