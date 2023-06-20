IAM Advisory LLC Takes $442,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Okta by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Okta by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

OKTA stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

