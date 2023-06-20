Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

