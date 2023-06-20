1,133 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $403.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

