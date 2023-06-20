IAM Advisory LLC Has $647,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

IAM Advisory LLC cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average is $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.