Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.