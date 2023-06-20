Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

