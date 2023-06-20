Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Acquires New Shares in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,725,000. Origin Bancorp accounts for about 0.4% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

OBNK opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $956.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Origin Bancorp

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Jim Crotwell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,475 shares in the company, valued at $638,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $135,205. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

