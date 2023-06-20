Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

