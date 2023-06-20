Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

