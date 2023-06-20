DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

