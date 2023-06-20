PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

PBF stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

