Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 920.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

