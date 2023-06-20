Chewy (CHWY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chewy (NYSE: CHWY):

6/1/2023 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2023 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $42.00.

6/1/2023 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00.

6/1/2023 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $26.00.

6/1/2023 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $35.00.

5/3/2023 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,712,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,371.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,611. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Quarry LP grew its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

