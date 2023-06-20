Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 964.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.