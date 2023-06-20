360 Financial Inc. Buys 12,114 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,914 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

