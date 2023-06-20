Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Reduced by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.