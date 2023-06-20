AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 7.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.72. The company has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

