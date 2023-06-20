HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 120,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 891,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PG opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $147.41. The firm has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

