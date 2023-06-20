180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

