Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

