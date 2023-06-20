Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.92.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.