NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 9.3% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $833,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.43.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $437.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

