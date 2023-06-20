HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,318 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

