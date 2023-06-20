The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 4.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.93 and a 200-day moving average of $304.03. The company has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

