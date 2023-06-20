The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.03. The company has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

