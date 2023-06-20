General Partner Inc. Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.72. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.