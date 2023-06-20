180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,101 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

