180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $14,880,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $437.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.43.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

