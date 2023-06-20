Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/17/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2023 – Alimera Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/9/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2023 – Alimera Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00.
- 5/16/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Alimera Sciences Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.39.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Alimera Sciences
Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
- Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?
- 3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.