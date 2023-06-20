Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/17/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/12/2023 – Alimera Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/9/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2023 – Alimera Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00.

5/16/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2023 – Alimera Sciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alimera Sciences

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

In related news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

