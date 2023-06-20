Hive Market Capitalization Achieves $149.02 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $149.02 million and $1.60 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 513,111,422 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

