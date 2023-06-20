DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.18

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $298,041.12 and $0.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 52.1% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,986 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

