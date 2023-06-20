Lantz Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

Xylem stock opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.