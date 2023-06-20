NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00004622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $37.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 923,056,950 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 923,056,950 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.24238759 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $36,493,827.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

