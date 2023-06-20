XSGD Reaches Market Cap of $65.89 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $65.89 million and approximately $967,981.31 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

