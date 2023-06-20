Joystick Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,703.02 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $7,703.02 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018445 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,857.99 or 0.99953815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002441 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0239273 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,236.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.