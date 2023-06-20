Everipedia Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $54.27 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.