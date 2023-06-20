Oppenheimer Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.95.

Shopify stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

