360 Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 4.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

