Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $202.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.