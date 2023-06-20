W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Lifted by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

